NFL Star Shaq Barrett Poised For Comeback, Plans To Un-Retire

A veteran NFL pass rusher wants to return to action after retiring this past offseason.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, 32, is seeking reinstatement, announced on Tuesday via NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Barrett hopes to return for his 11th year in the NFL.

In July, Barrett announced his decision to retire from the NFL to "shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize [their] dreams."

Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl champ, signed with the Miami Dolphins in March and retired months later.

The Dolphins hold Barrett's contractual rights, though the linebacker has been open about a reunion in Tampa. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Barrett stated that he would consider returning to the league if he were to rejoin the Bucs.

WATCH:

Tampa Bay is currently 5-6 and second in the NFC South. Foremost, Barrett will need to be released by the Dolphins to join a different roster. He posted 10 sacks and 51 combined tackles in 2021.

In the two following seasons, Barrett combined for 7.5 sacks and 83 tackles.

Shaquil Barrett will need to decide whether to stay with Miami and fortify their defense in time for a playoff push.

Or, to return to the Bucs and sneak into the postseason by winning the up-for-grabs NFC South.

The Denver Broncos, Barrett's original team for five years, currently lead the NFL in sacks (44).

Barrett will have plenty of fans cheering for his comeback.

