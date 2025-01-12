NFL Star Khalil Mack 'Uncertain' Over Future

Nine-time NFL Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack is uncertain about his future in the league after a crushing loss Saturday.

The Los Angeles Chargers failed to capitalize on their regular-season resurgence in Jim Harbaugh's first year as Bolts head coach.

LA fell to the Houston Texans on Saturday, 32-12. And after 11 seasons in a dominant career, Mack is opening up to possibly hanging 'em up.

"Man, it's a lot of different thoughts in my head right now," Mack said on Saturday.

"I can't really speak on a definitive decision in terms of what I'm going to do because I don't know if I'm going to play football moving forward, so there's some things I gotta talk through with my wife, spend some time with my kids and try not to make a rash decision after a loss."

WATCH:

The Chargers' loss marked Jim Harbaugh's first one-and-done in the NFL playoffs.

Mack is set to be a free agent this offseason, teasing a new home after playing with the Chargers since 2022, previously playing for the Bears and Raiders. He was named the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year as part of the Raiders. Mack is tied for 32nd place on the NFL’s all-time sack leaderboard with 107.5 career sacks.

Despite his excellent individual talents, Mack has yet to win a playoff game.

Mack added, "Just understanding what he’s done in the short time he’s been here, and the potential of the guys that are in the building, you see the growth is inevitable. It’s only a matter of time."

At 33, Mack has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Mack helped shore up Jesse Minter's defense, recording 20 solo tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles this season, elevating the Chargers to an 11-6 record.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com