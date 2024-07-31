NFL Deal With Sony Could Spell End Of The 'Chain Gang' First Down Measurements

Back in May, it was reported that the NFL planned to test out new technology with regard to measuring first downs. Now, thanks to a deal with Sony, fans know exactly what that technology might look like, and it could be the end of the "chain gang."

According to a CBS report from two months ago, "The system had been tried out in a few NFL stadiums this past season, and it will get a full preseason trial this summer. If the trial goes well and everyone's on board, the tracking system will be implemented full-time for the 2024 NFL regular season."

Well, on Wednesday, the league announced a multi-level technology partnership with Sony. The deal includes new headsets for coaches, but more importantly, introduces the Hawk-Eye tracking service, which could become the new method for measuring first downs.

NFL executive Gary Brantley spoke to the Associated Press and said that the goal is to get the system up and running in all 32 NFL stadiums as soon as possible, but they likely need until 2025 to have it working for the regular season.

That being said, they plan to test it out this preseason.

"We’re in the installation phase for all of our stadiums, really getting them calibrated and up to date," Brantley said. "We’re just really getting to a place where this system is as accurate as possible and really calibrating across our multiple stadiums."

The process involves getting cameras installed in all stadiums that will track players, officials and the ball.

According to Sony, the system will be accurate within half-an-inch, and will be able to determine first downs quickly, saving time from the current chain-gang system.

"We’re reducing a significant amount of time, 40 seconds for each time of use that basically is making the game that much more impactful," said Neal Manowitz, Sony president and chief operations officer. "The system is accurate down to less than half an inch, which is incredibly, incredibly accurate."

I'm torn about this because I appreciate the quaintness of the chain-gang, but I'm all for getting calls made quickly and correctly.

Ultimately, this is probably a good thing for the NFL. But I may need to take some time to pay my respects to the giant orange sticks on the sidelines.

Please respect my privacy during this difficult time.