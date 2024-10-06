NFL Referee Gets Confused About Which Sport He's Officiating

NFL referees frequently find themselves in the spotlight, and that's almost never a good thing. Sometimes, it seems like football fans doubt that the officials even understand the game they're supposed to be calling.

Well, during the Buffalo Bills/Houston Texans game Sunday, fans got more fodder suggesting that NFL referees might not actually know what sports they're officiating.

During a scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a Texans' defender forced Allen out of bounds and then the ball came out of Allen's hand.

Houston believed that Allen fumbled the ball prior to going out-of-bounds, but replay showed clearly that Allen's foot hit the white line prior to losing control.

The referee, Clay Martin, got on the microphone to explain that Allen was out of bounds and the play was dead at that spot.

Except, he said that Allen went out of bounds prior to fumbling … the basketball?

Woof.

OK, let me first say that NFL referees often officiate other sports during the football off-season. This is pretty common among officials.

Personally, I am a baseball umpire during the summer. While that's the only sport I officiate, many of the guys I work with referee basketball, football and soccer.

After all, there are only so many people willing to do the thankless job of officiating sports.

That being said, this is such a weird mistake to make, because when would a basketball ref ever use the phrase "fumbling the basketball"?

It sounds unnatural even typing it, so how did that possibly come out of the mouth of an NFL referee?

This moment certainly isn't going to convince football fans that NFL referees always have their heads in the game, and can you blame fans for their consternation?