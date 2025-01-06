NFL Ref Gets a Laugh with Unexpected Quip on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football in Week 18 marked the final game of the NFL regular season.

We're finally here after another spectacular year of football, though we'd all rather be back in Week 1. Despite not getting the shoot-out expected between NFC juggernauts, the Lions and Vikings, football fans still got a show, starting with a frivolous penalty.

Early in the game, an NFL official flagged a ‘false start' penalty against Minnesota.

As for who was culpable for the flag … Everyone but the center, referee Brad Rogers quipped.

WATCH:

The Vikings never recovered from the official's savage call-out.

Detroit and Minnesota were playing for the top seeding in the NFC playoffs, earning home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

Elevated by Jahmyr Gibbs' four touchdowns, the Lions shredded Minnesota, 31-9. With his 28 touches, Gibbs tallied 170 yards and four scores.

With their loss, Minnesota travels to Los Angeles next Sunday to face off against the Los Angeles Rams, the latter of whom defeated Minnesota, 30-20, in Week 10.

NFL fans on social media got a kick out of the ref's announcement on Sunday Night Football.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com