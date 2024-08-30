NFL Players Lose Their Minds On Social Media Over Travis Hunter's Ridiculous Performance

The Colorado Buffaloes have begun their season, and that means human highlight-reel Travis Hunter is back in action.

If you’re unfamiliar with Hunter’s athletic capabilities, they’re extensive. He plays cornerback and wide receiver for Coach Deion Sanders, and is insane at both. And it’s not like he plays cornerback one week and wide receiver the next - he will play both positions in the same game, and do incredibly well at both.

Not many guys at any level can do that.

Last night in Colorado’s opener against North Dakota State, Hunter’s receiving prowess was on display more than his defensive aptitude. Time and time again, he found openings in the Bison defense and shredded them for big game after big gain, and tallied seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

But his best play of the night by far came in the fourth quarter.

With Colorado leading 24-20 and facing 3rd-&-goal from the 3-yard line, North Dakota State brought immense pressure. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had to get rid of the ball lightning quick, and he looked to his right to Hunter, who was isolated with cornerback Jailen Duffie.

Sanders’ throw wasn’t great, and had Duffie chosen to go for the ball instead of jamming Hunter in coverage, he probably would have gotten an interception.

Even so, Duffie’s coverage was excellent. There was no reasonable way to assume that Hunter was going to grab the ball.

But then he did, somehow.

Just watch this play, it's absolutely insane.

How in the world did that happen? I’m not even going to try to explain, because it defies logic. I’m just going to chalk that up to a guy with incredible talent making an incredible play.

But I’m not the only one that was impressed by that play. A bunch of current and former NFL stars were equally bedazzled by Hunter's insane grab, and his performance on the evening in general.

If Hunter can continue to make plays like this every time he steps on the field, watching Colorado is going to be a ton of fun this year. The Buffaloes might still get crushed, but at least hunter could make it entertaining.