NFL Personal Conduct Policy Violation Draws Four-Game Suspension For Von Miller

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller, enjoying a bit of a career reawakening this season, has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"Miller will be eligible for reinstatement on October 28 following the Bills’ Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks," the league said in making the announcement.

Miller To Miss Important AFC Games

That means Miller will miss games against the Texans, Jets, Titans and Seahawks.

This is a setback for Miller because he had collected three sacks in four games playing as Buffalo's designated pass rusher so far this season. Miller was seemingly recovered from a knee injury that happened at the end of the 2022 season and basically made him ineffective most of the 2023 season.

Miller had zero sacks in 12 games last season as he worked his way back from the knee injury. Miller indeed already had four quarterback hits in four games this year, compared to three in his 12 games last season.

But that resurgence is on suspension now.

Suspension May Be Tied To Alleged Assault

The question this all raises is why?

The NFL did not specify what Miller did specifically to violate the personal conduct policy. Yeah, weird.

Miller, however, was accused of a felony assault in December of 2023 when an arrest warrant was issued against him in Texas for assaulting a pregnant person. That warrant followed an incident with his pregnant girlfriend.

Miller's girlfriend recanted all allegations this happened and did not cooperate with any investigation into the matter. Miller told reporters last year that "everything that is out is completely wrong," suggesting the actual facts were not known.

No Conviction Necessary For Conduct Policy

Miller admitted he and his girlfriend have endured rough moments, like other couples, but added that he had never been violent with her.

Miller's girlfriend did not cooperate with the NFL’s investigation, according to multiple reports.

Despite this, the league still felt compelled to take measures.

The NFL Personal Conduct Policy allows this.

It reads, "In cases in which a player is not charged with a crime, or is charged but not convicted, he may still be found to have violated the Policy if the credible evidence establishes that he engaged in prohibited conduct."