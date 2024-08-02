NFL Injuries Begin To Mount, Affecting One Quarterback Competition And Former First-Round Receiver

The first full week of training camp is behind all the NFL's teams and, as if on cue, injuries have made an appearance around the league in trying to drive part of the 2024 season's narrative.

Consider that on Thursday alone, the Los Angeles Chargers announced quarterback Justin Herbert is going to miss approximately two weeks of camp while treating an injury to the plantar fascia on his right foot.

Justin Herbert Injury Prone?

Herbert had a rib fracture and suffered a torn labrum in 2022, broke a finger on each hand last year, the latter of which required season-ending surgery, and is out again – at least for a while.

And while the Chargers are confident Herbert will be ready to go for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8, the understanding is Herbert may simply have to play with some pain for a while – perhaps the entire season, because the issue doesn't typically improve with a higher workload.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was asked Thursday if he could expand on the Herbert injury and was reticent to do that, referring everyone to the statement the club put out.

"The preparation continues – in full," he said eventually. "Full speed ahead."

Wasn't that the order the captain of the Titanic gave amid reports of icebergs in the area?

Harbaugh Sees Chemistry Despite Injury

Easton Stick, a third-year player who was 0-4 in his four starts a year ago, is expected to take first-team snaps the next few weeks.

And, no, this doesn't crash the season for Los Angeles. But it's bad because it potentially delays good things from happening.

The Chargers, you see, have a new coaching staff, including a new offensive coordinator who is installing a new scheme. They have two new running backs, two new tight ends, two new receivers.

And Herbert isn't going to be practicing with any of them for a while.

"He's not on the field, in the practice," Harbaugh said. "But the meeting room, still in a training environment, that chemistry and rapport that you build with those position players, his teammates, that continues."

Yeah. OK.

Wilson Situation Is Perilous

In Pittsburgh, quarterback Russell Wilson missed four full days of practice early in camp and has yet to go through an entire practice session as he nurses a calf injury.

Everyone with knowledge of the issue willing to discuss it, which is to say one source, believes Wilson's injury is not serious. But coach Mike Tomlin has been cautious so that an irritant doesn't become a crisis.

That's because calf injuries have a habit of reoccurring or even worsening when not given enough time to heal.

"I'm slowing down the progress," Tomlin said after previously explaining to reporters he's wary of making this a chronic injury.

But here's the thing: The Steelers have a quarterback competition going on between Wilson and Justin Fields. And that didn't stop because Wilson has been limited.

So Wilson is in a situation in which he has to get better quickly while also being careful not to come back prematurely and expose himself to a bigger problem. It's a delicate balance everyone is trying to find.

Because everyone knows Wilson cannot win the starting job from the sideline.

"Just taking it one day at a time," Wilson said of his situation. "One day at a time. I’ll be ready to go once it’s time."

Window Opens For Justin Fields

This injury has opened a window for presumed backup Justin Fields. And reports out of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., where the Steelers are training, suggest Fields has been very good at times. And not so good at times.

So, he's been Justin Fields.

"He’s been doing a really good job …," Tomlin said this week.

What was left unsaid is if Fields gets better, as Wilson remains limited, this quarterback competition will offer more drama than anyone expected.

In Tennessee, receiver DeAndre Hopkins is out four-to-six weeks with a knee strain, as first reported by NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky and confirmed by multiple sources.

And, again, it's not optimal when the club's most accomplished wide receiver could miss the regular-season opener if he doesn't recover sooner rather than later.

Treylon Burks Gets A Chance

Similarly to the situation in Los Angeles, the Titans have new head coach Brian Callahan, who has installed a new offense. They have a young quarterback in Will Levis, who is looking and needing to make a big second-year leap this season.

None of this is good, but the Titans do offer the proverbial silver lining.

The injury will almost definitely give third-year receiver Treylon Burks, a former first-round draft pick, the opportunity to get more meaningful repetitions in practice and perhaps improve.

Burks has been, well, something of a disappointment. Last year, his production dipped from 33 catches as a rookie to 16, despite starting two more games.

He's got a greater opportunity to factor for the Titans now. No excuses.