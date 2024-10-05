NFL Gave 49ers A Big Fat No When They Asked To Wear White Due To Heat

It's going to be a hot one Sunday in Santa Clara when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals kickoff with temperatures expected to hit 100, but the NFL isn't going to throw the Niners a bone by letting them wear their white uniforms in a bid to stay just a little bit cooler.

As OutKick's own Zach Dean pointed out, that's going to be hot, but people who live in the great state of Florida have been dealt with that sort of thing many times.

Still, hot is hot, and the 49ers thought that they might be able to get an ever-so-slight advantage over their NFC West rivals by requesting to wear their white uniforms at home.

That happens all the time, but that's usually because the team wants to use some throwback or alternate getups. Not because they think they can get an edge on the field.

"We got the memo earlier in the week that it was going to be hot like this. So we asked on Monday, and we weren’t allowed to do it. We had to do it before the season started," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We’ll get as much white on as possible. The most we can possibly do is white pants."

Well, it was worth a shot…

I can't believe I'm saying this, but I agree with the NFL on this one. I love gamesmanship, but do we really want to get to the point where teams start trying to shuffle their uniform sets based on the weather forecast?

I don't think we need teams being like, "Hey, it's going to be overcast on Sunday, so we want to wear black jerseys because we think it'll be harder for the opposing team's quarterback to spot defenders downfield."

No, I don't think we do, and it seems like neither does the NFL.