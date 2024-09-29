NFL Football Sunday Gives Us Hours Off From World Coming Apart

If you didn't get drunk enough by swigging on the comeback and touchdown-for-touchdown duel of Georgia at Alabama late Saturday night, we have good news for you: It's Football Sunday again!

More football intoxication is on deck.

Football Sunday Escape Today

Football Sunday is the day of the week when America stops and simply enjoys professional football. It's the day we can forget our troubles and worry about more important things like first downs and two-high safeties.

It's the day we can think of other things before returning to the grind of, well, Monday through Friday – which, hate to remind you, begins in less than 24 hours.

So, today let's give you the update of how the world is collapsing around us. And how the NFL's slate of games might be able to help you forget that for few hours.

Let's start here:

In the real world, John Kerry told a bunch of World Economic Forum devils that the First Amendment to the United States Constitution is a problem for elites like him governing:

First Amendment Targeted By Elites

Kerry, you see, is upset that many people in the United States have disconnected from the legacy media and are not buying the government or left-wing narratives anymore. They're doing their own research, finding their own trusted reporting, and making independent decisions on what they believe.

Kerry calls all that disinformation because anything that doesn't agree with his world view is disinformation.

The problem for Kerry is this option is protected under the Constitution, and he hates it because it creates a bunch of free thinkers who are hard to govern.

"Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence," Kerry said. "What we need is to win...the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change."

So the elites are saying the quiet part out loud now: They want to win the election to change the Constitution and limit speech they don't agree should be in the public square.

Jordan Love Is Back

But it's football Sunday!

Jordan Love is going to start for the Green Bay Packers today!

After missing two games in which Malik Willis was outstanding and led the team to two wins, sources have confirmed to OutKick that Love will start for the 2-1 Packers against the 3-0 Vikings today.

It could be bombs away in the Love versus Sam Darnold quarterback matchup.

Speaking of that, back in the Monday-through-Friday world, the Middle East is on fire.

Less than an hour ago, Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets into Israel. This is almost not news because it has been happening every day for weeks now.

Americans In A War Zone?

And Israel has been shooting back in kind. It has been killing Hezbollah leadership for a couple of weeks now. The United States, by the way, is also part of the fight.

United States Central Command announced on Sunday morning its forces in the Middle East had killed 37 terrorist operatives, including senior leadership in Syria.

This is interesting to know, considering one of the presidential candidates said in the debate that no American forces are deployed in war zones under the current administration.

Justin Fields Leads Unbeaten Steelers

But it's Football Sunday, so we remind you that aside from the Vikings, the Chiefs, Steelers, and Bills are trying to stay undefeated by improving their records to 4-0 today.

The Steelers, undefeated with Justin Fields at the helm, have the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. They are allowing only 8.5 points per game. And today they'll be getting after quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.

And in the Appalachians and practically everywhere in the path of Hurricane Helene, people's lives are coming apart at the seams.

The devastation has been cataclysmic if you have not been paying attention.

Helene Devastation Now Apparent

Line crews in up to 10 states have been working feverishly for days to fix downed power lines and bring civilization back to places isolated by the storm. They are real heroes.

Still, millions have been left without power as a result of the storm.

And yet, it is still Football Sunday.

And we have to think about Bo Nix and Caleb Williams struggling along at the start of their rookie seasons while Jayden Daniels is doing quite well, thanks.

Nix and the Broncos visit the Jets today. And while the Broncos stayed east the last week so as to avoid a long trip to this one, they are a long way from being a good team.

Nix And Williams Struggles

Nix, who has thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns, hasn't helped. He has the third-lowest quarterback rating of any QB in the NFL at 61.8.

And Williams is right behind him at 65.3 and holding down the fourth-worst passer rating in the NFL. Williams was supposed to have a solid supporting cast around him – at least that was the narrative before the season.

But Williams has struggled, completing only 59.3 percent of his passes.

None of this means either Nix or Williams are bad. Certainly, it's years too early to describe them as busts. But they're not playing like Daniels.

Daniels is playing like the offensive rookie of the year right now. He's completing 80.3 percent of his passes, which leads the NFL. His passer rating is fifth-best at 111.8.

Did we mention the Commanders are tied for first place in the NFC East?

Stunning.

Enjoy Football Sunday, everyone. Reality returns on Monday.