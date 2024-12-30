NFL Fans React to Strange Clip of Lions Kicker Jake Bates

Grab the TV remote and hit ‘rewind.’

Monday Night Football's broadcast stirred some unusual attention on Monday night after showing a bizarre clip of Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates.

Bates knocked in a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, tallying his second field goal of the day after booting his first from 57 yards out in the third quarter.

After Bates' second FG, the ESPN broadcast cut to a clip of Bates during a warmup routine, which showed the kicker writhing on the field in a questionable stretch.

The on-screen thrusts from Bates deserved an NC-17 warning for viewers, said OutKick founder Clay Travis.

"If Deshaun Watson did this, Twitter would break," Clay added.

And he's right.

Shield your eyes and watch this clip.

WATCH:

"Jake Bates and the turf both need a cigarette after this," an NFL fan posted on X.

It was a night to remember for Bates, no matter how hard ESPN tried to bungle the Lions' triumphant night.

Against the Niners in primetime, Bates became the record holder for most points scored by a player in franchise history. The Lions defeated the Niners, 40-34.

Bates surpassed previous Lions kicker Jason Hanson (134 points) for the record.

Still, NFL fans couldn't get over the awkward TV moment, with the primary question being, Why?

NFL Fans React to Bizarre Jake Bates Moment

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com