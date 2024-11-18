NFL Fans Crush Bengals Kicker's Bad Performance Against Chargers

Evan McPherson may face being blacklisted in Cincinnati after missing several crucial kicks for the Bengals during Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The lights at SoFi Stadium were too bright for McPherson, who missed two fourth-quarter field goal attempts in a one-score loss to the Bolts, 34-27. He missed from 48 and 51.

McPherson spoiled a roaring comeback by Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in the second half.

Both misses by McPherson worked against Joe Burrow's efforts to bring the Bengals back into the game after they had fallen to a 21-point deficit. Burrow's strong effort was not enough.

The Bengals quarterback completed 28-of-50 for 356 passing yards and three touchdowns against a well-coached Chargers defense.

Cincinnati hit a season-low after this loss, dropping to 4-7. A team troubled by narrow losses all season keeps struggling to find a way to win these tight contests with Burrow at quarterback, which inevitably looks terrible on the coaching staff.

Before, the Chargers were known for fumbling games. On Sunday, Cincy beat the Bolts in a battle to determine which team could fumble the most momentum.

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase combined for 223 receiving yards, another aspect spoiled by McPherson's missed kicks.

NFL fans had a field day with the Bengals kicker's awful night.



