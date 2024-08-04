NFL Cornerback Unleashes NSFW Rant After Getting 'Snubbed' From Top 100 List

NFL cornerback Jaylon Johnson — entering his fifth season with da Bears — is upset that he failed to make the cut for the year-end Top 100 list.

Typically, when a cornerback feels he's been "snubbed," it's taken with a grain of salt, since most of them think they play like Darrelle Revis in 2009. In this case, Johnson's play in 2023 suggests he most certainly would have made the list, though none of that stopped Johnson from going on a nasty rant.

Speaking on Sunday, Johnson unleashed on the NFL's Top 100 list — voted on by the players — which included Aaron Rodgers at No. 92 despite lasting less than an offensive drive last year.

Johnson also made the Pro Bowl; just not the list.

"It’s bulls**t," Johnson shared.

"There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not [be] a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101 I guess, but god damn, [Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted [92nd]."

Last season, Johnson tallied a career-high four interceptions, one forced fumble, and shut down opposing quarterbacks, boasting a 50.9 passer rating when targeted.

"I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes," he said, "it ain’t just the media that do it. Players clearly — if they voted for it — they made some G*d d**n mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s all right, I got some more for them."

Johnson could be upset at the league, and it's their voting system for the Top 100 list to blame. As relayed by PFT, the Top 100 list consists of players' picks for the Top 20 players in the league, which is hurled into some aggregate system to sift those out in order.

It'd be a system worth honoring with a longer explanation, but the list is clearly faulty, evidenced by this season's No. 1 player (according to the list): Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes was the top pick. He repeated as Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP yet fell to fourth place on the new list.

So yeah, Jaylon Johnson may be right about the whole "B.S." thing.

"It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of [the] best players that they play against," Johnson added. "So I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn’t have moved me to where I’m complacent, but just to see it — ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better.

"Ain’t no way. Especially guys who didn’t play, who were hurt, played half — ain’t no f***ing way. Excuse my language. Ain’t no way. Ain’t no way."

