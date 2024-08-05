NFL CB Marlon Humphrey 'Disgusted' With Gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles Bowing To Brazilian Gold Medalist

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a brutal take on U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after they placed second and third place, respectively, in an Olympic floor exercise competition, and at the medal ceremony, bowing to first-place winner, Rebeca Andrade, out of Brazil, during a photo op.

While fans praised the Americans' move as a display of sportsmanship, Humphrey sacked Biles and Chiles for what we can only guess was "accepting defeat."

"This is literally disgusting," Humphrey posted Monday.

Social media audiences did not take Humphrey's reaction kindly.

It was quite the barrage of hate directed at Humphrey from a surprisingly feisty Team USA Gymnastics fan base.

"Not every sport requires an ‘F you’ spirit towards opponents," one user on X responded.

Most comments were, admittedly, overly critical of Humphrey. Others responded soundly.

"Relax. This woman overcame 3 ACL tears. They got their golds against her in other events. Nothing wrong with giving her her flowers," another reaction on X suggested.

Deep down, Humphrey is all-in on American exceptionalism and always wants to maintain a relentless edge over the competition, which surely some fans would agree with …

