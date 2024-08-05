NFL CB Marlon Humphrey 'Disgusted' With Gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles Bowing To Brazilian Gold Medalist

Published|Updated

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a brutal take on U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles after they placed second and third place, respectively, in an Olympic floor exercise competition, and at the medal ceremony, bowing to first-place winner, Rebeca Andrade, out of Brazil, during a photo op.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: Silver medalist Simone Biles of United States and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of the United States celebrate gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during the medal ceremony after the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

While fans praised the Americans' move as a display of sportsmanship, Humphrey sacked Biles and Chiles for what we can only guess was "accepting defeat."

"This is literally disgusting," Humphrey posted Monday.

Social media audiences did not take Humphrey's reaction kindly. 

It was quite the barrage of hate directed at Humphrey from a surprisingly feisty Team USA Gymnastics fan base.

"Not every sport requires an ‘F you’ spirit towards opponents," one user on X responded.

Most comments were, admittedly, overly critical of Humphrey. Others responded soundly.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 11: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after sacking quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals (not pictured) in the second half at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 5: Silver medalist Simone Biles of Team United States, Gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Team Brazil and Bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team United States celebrate after the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

"Relax. This woman overcame 3 ACL tears. They got their golds against her in other events. Nothing wrong with giving her her flowers," another reaction on X suggested.

Deep down, Humphrey is all-in on American exceptionalism and always wants to maintain a relentless edge over the competition, which surely some fans would agree with …

(Was Humphrey's comment too harsh on Biles and Chiles? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan. Known for having watched every movie and constant craving for dessert. @alejandroaveela (on X)