NFL All-Time Rushing Yard Leaders

There was a time in the NFL when rushing the football was the main thing. If teams could run the ball and stop the run, they would definitely win games and often win championships.

Then the passing era came along and running backs and rushing yard leaders became featured players. They were stars, just not the brightest stars.

Despite this, running the ball is still a big deal, so we offer our comprehensive list of the NFL's all-time rushing yard leaders, where the relentless stamina and explosive runs of legendary backs are on full display.

The NFL's All-Time Rushing Leaders

Emmitt Smith – 18,355 yards

Career : 1990 to 2004, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.

: 1990 to 2004, primarily with the Dallas Cowboys. Comment: The heart of an offense that helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in four seasons.

Walter Payton – 16,726 yards

Career : 1975 to 1987, all with the Chicago Bears.

: 1975 to 1987, all with the Chicago Bears. Comment: He was nicknamed Sweetness, but was capable of some very violent runs.

Frank Gore – 16,000 yards

Career : 2005 to 2020, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers.

: 2005 to 2020, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers. Comment: Not the biggest, strongest or fastest, just very good.

Barry Sanders – 15,269 yards

Career : 1989 to 1998, all with the Detroit Lions.

: 1989 to 1998, all with the Detroit Lions. Comment: He might head this list if he had decided to play longer.

Adrian Peterson – 14,918 yards

Career : from 2007 to 2021, with several teams (notably the Minnesota Vikings).

: from 2007 to 2021, with several teams (notably the Minnesota Vikings). Comment: The NFL's most feared running back for nearly a decade.

Derrick Henry – 10,687 yards (as of November 20, 2024)

Career : Currently active with the Baltimore Ravens, following 8 years with the Tennessee Titans.

: Currently active with the Baltimore Ravens, following 8 years with the Tennessee Titans. Comment: Total number of defensive backs who wanted to tackle him: 0.

LaDainian Tomlinson – 13,684 yards

Career : 2001 to 2009, mostly with the San Diego Chargers.

: 2001 to 2009, mostly with the San Diego Chargers. Comment: Arguably the best player on teams with Drew Brees, Antonio Gates, and Junior Seau.

Jerome Bettis – 13,662 yards

Career : 1993 to 2005, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

: 1993 to 2005, primarily with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Comment: He started with the Rams, but took off following 1996 trade to the Steelers.

Eric Dickerson – 13,259 yards

Career : 1983 to 1993, with the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, and others.

: 1983 to 1993, with the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, and others. Comment: He ran high and would glide, and it was beautiful.

Tony Dorsett – 12,739 yards

Career: 1977 to 1988, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys.

1977 to 1988, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys. Comment: Eclipsed 1,000 yards eight times and 1,300 yards four times.

Who has the most rushing attempts in a career?

Emmitt Smith was only 5-foot-9 and 221 pounds, but the Dallas Cowboys and even the Arizona Cardinals near the end of his career used him as their bell cow back.

That's why Smith, who played 15 years, had more rush attempts than anyone else with 4,409.

Who has the highest rushing average in NFL history?

Of course, this is a trick question. We do that every once in a while.

If you measure the statistic regardless of position, then Michael Vick owns the NFL's career highest average with 7.0 yards on his 873 carries. But, you see, that demands a minimum number of runs because we're not abiding some schlub who carried once for 12 yards and never played again.

And that includes all positions – including quarterback – which Vick played.

But the NFL's leader in yards per attempt as a halfback or fullback is Marion Motley, who played eight years for the Cleveland Browns and one year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry over nine years.

Which running back has the most touchdowns in NFL history?

If we're going to award the running back an all-time triple crown, it could conceivably go to Emmitt Smith because not only is he the NFL's all-time leading rusher and has more carries than anyone, but also scored the most touchdowns from the running back spot.

Smith scored an NFL high 164 touchdowns.

And he did that, in part, by leading the NFL in touchdowns in 1992, 1994 and 1995.