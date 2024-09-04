WKU's White Out Night Plans Are Foiled By Rival EKU In Next Level Gamesmanship

I love a good old-fashioned bit of pettiness in a college sports rivalry and we've got a good one from Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky that manifested itself in a hilarious bit of gamesmanship.

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will visit the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this weekend in what will be the first entry into this historic rivalry since 2017, per The Lexington Herald-Leader.

However, things haven't cooled down in the years since they last played as evidenced by the way the Colonels jumped at the opportunity to mess with the Hilltoppers plans for White Out Night.

Nights where fans are told to wear white or some other color are super common not just in college football but across all sports. The Hilltoppers do this annually and planned to do it for their home opener and part of this involved the team getting in on the fun by wearing their white duds for the occasion.

Of course, the road team wears white, but that can be changed if both teams agree to it.

I think you may know where this is headed…

On Wednesday, the Hilltoppers announced that the team will not be wearing white because EKU simply said, "Nope" to their request to switch up uniform colors.

The Hilltoppers said that the Colonels were exercising their right to wear their away threads, but that they had hoped they'd agree to the chance "as many opponents have in past years."

Rivalries run deep, man. Is it petty? Absolutely, but I think I agree with EKU on this one.

The point of White Outs is to give your team a bigger home-field advantage. if you're a visitor, why would you want to help the home team like that? Sure, they're just jersey colors, but the Colonels just put a damper on it, and they were more than happy to show off the clean white getups they'll wear on Saturday in Bowling Green.

I think this game may be one to keep an eye on over the weekend…