Newly Released Audio Should End Shohei Ohtani Gambling Conspiracy Theories

Over the last year, there's been an overwhelming amount of proof released showing that Shohei Ohtani was an innocent victim of fraud. None of it has been enough to stop the conspiracy theories that Ohtani's interpreter was putting up a front to protect his wealthier employer.

Maybe this will help.

The Athletic exclusively reported on Thursday afternoon about the release of a new audio recording of Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's former interpreter, on the phone with a bank impersonating Ohtani and using his personal cell phone to bypass the bank's security system.

Quite literally, Mizuhara says to the bank that he is Shohei Ohtani, then completes a wire transfer totaling $200,000. In the process, he completes the two-factor authentication verification by having the bank send the code to the phone number linked to the account. That phone number was Mizuhara's personal cell phone.

When asked about the reason for the transaction, Mizuhara says it's for a car loan, and that the person he's paying is a "friend."

Yes, Ohtani is innocent.

Shohei Ohtani Once Again Proven To Be A Victim, Not That It Matters

There is no amount of proof that will end the ridiculous conspiracy theories, but if sports fans were sane, this would be enough.

Prosecutors detailed exactly how Mizuhara stole from Ohtani; that he had Ohtani's bank account information, then changed the passwords, notifications, and log in information so that only he could access it. Ohtani had other accounts that he used, with Mizuhara taking advantage to routinely authorize wire transfers to his bookie.

The U.S. Attorney's office also explained how Mizuhara used other methods to enrich himself at Ohtani's expense. One example being a $325,000 charge for baseball cards on eBay that went on Ohtani's credit card. And another when Ohtani gave him a $60,000 check for dental work.

"Instead of using the check to pay for the dental work, the defendant deposited the check into his personal bank account and then used Mr. Ohtani’s debit card to pay for the dental work, without Mr. Ohtani’s authorization or knowledge," the attorneys wrote.

His interpreter took advantage of him to steal huge sums of money and illegally gamble on sports. The prosecutors have detailed exactly how he did it, and now released audio proving it. There's overwhelming proof showing that Ohtani was a victim. Not believing it now requires a willful disregard for reality. Which is exactly what most sports fans possess.