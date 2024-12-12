New York Yankees Offering 'Crap' For Top Trade Target

The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do on their roster for 2025 and beyond after losing out on superstar free agent Juan Soto. They started by signing Max Fried to the largest guaranteed contract ever for a left-handed starting pitcher.

But their offense still needs work. A lot of work. Aaron Judge is a one-man wrecking crew, and Jazz Chisholm looked significantly better in New York. But Soto is gone, Gleyber Torres is a free agent, Giancarlo Stanton can't stay healthy and Jasson Dominguez did not impress in his 18-game audition. Enter, potentially, the Houston Astros. The Astros are reportedly looking to deal star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's turned into one of baseball's best and most consistent hitters.

Several writers have connected the Yankees to Tucker, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season. But a new report suggests that New York has made, uh, disappointing offers to the Astros.

Understandably, Houston is looking for a sizable return with "MLB-ready pieces," per the report, but the Yankees have yet to offer any. Or even a prospect ranked in their top 30 prospects. And the Yankees farm system isn't even that great to begin with.

"I talked to someone with the Astros’ front office and was told the Yankees didn’t offer anything the Astros wanted," a source quoted by NJ.com said about the negotiations. "Nothing. They think the Yankees have offered crap."

Yankees Need To Get Serious About Improving Offense

Tucker is indeed a rental, and the Yankees are familiar with seeing a highly regarded player leave for more lucrative pastures after a single season. But Tucker, as good as he is, isn't Juan Soto. And the Yankees are built to compete now.

Judge turns 33-years-old at the start of the 2025 season, Giancarlo Stanton is 35, Gerrit Cole is 34, Carlos Rodon is 32 and Fried is already about to turn 31. The core group, outside of Chisholm and Anthony Volpe, is not exactly young. Tucker though, will play the entirety of 2025 at just 28. And his weighted runs created plus in 2024, albeit in a shortened season, was nearly as good as Soto's.

The Astros are trying to reload and remain competitive. The Yankees could, and should, pay what they're offering. Including "crap" in an offer for one of the best hitters in baseball isn't going to get it done. Especially for a team still reeling from losing out on a generational talent.