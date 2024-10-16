New York Mets Kick The Ball Around, Hand Dodgers The Lead In Game 3

In game one of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, the Dodgers played near-perfect baseball in a 9-0 win. Then the Mets returned the favor, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in game two and holding on for a 7-3 win.

The two teams met for a pivotal game three on Wednesday night, with a series lead on the line. Los Angeles had the opportunity to retake home field advantage and head into games four and five with their best starters, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jack Flaherty lined up to pitch.

Instead of clean playoff baseball though, the early part of game three quickly spiraled for New York, thanks to some sloppy defense up the middle.

After a Max Muncy walk, Teoscar Hernandez hit a 50mph swinging bunt, and catcher Francisco Alvarez tried to force the issue and throw Muncy out at second. It didn't work; Alvarez bounced the throw and both runners were safe. A Gavin Lux grounder put runners at second and third with one out, and Will Smith bounced a weakly hit grounder back to the box. Starting pitcher Luis Severino couldn't handle it, and the first run scored without LA getting a hit.

Tensions Between Mets, Dodgers Rising Already

After the questionable defensive start to the second inning, center fielder Tyrone Taylor saved the potential for a much bigger inning. Tommy Edman launched a deep fly ball into the right center field gap, and Taylor made a sprawling catch, holding on to the ball after Starling Marte crashed into his glove.

The fly ball allowed a second run to score, but had it dropped, it could have set up Los Angeles for a crooked number with just one out and at least runners at second and third.

The bottom of the second inning was just as tense for the Mets, with two walks and an infield single loading the bases with one out. But Walker Buehler struck out Francisco Alvarez looking, then got Francisco Lindor swinging to end the threat. Buehler was fired up, yelling back towards the field.

Just a 2-0 game and only in the third inning, and intensity levels already are through the roof. Postseason baseball.