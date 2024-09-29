Jets Fan Shows Up To MetLife Stadium Early To Personally Apologize To Zach Wilson With Broncos In Town

With the Denver Broncos playing visitor to the New York Jets on Sunday, quarterback Zach Wilson is returning to his old stomping grounds at MetLife Stadium, and at least one fan wanted to give him a warm welcome back.

Wilson, now a backup signal caller for the Broncos, had a rather forgettable tenure with the Jets. After New York drafted him second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former BYU star managed to go just 12-21 as a starter while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns.

Not only was Wilson himself inconsistent, but so too was the Jets' coaching staff, as he was constantly shuffled in and out of the starting job.

Things were very simply not good for the Jets during Wilson's time in New York, but one Jets supporter doesn't think all the issues were Wilson's fault, so he made sure to apologize to Wilson, personally, ahead of the Broncos - Jets matchup on Sunday afternoon.

"I thought he was yelling at Wilson," Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network explained while laying out the odd scene at MetLife Stadium. "It turns out, he was actually apologizing to him for how the New York Jets organization treated him the last couple of years and wished him nothing but the best."

Garafolo even managed to snap a photo of Wilson taking a selfie with the apologetic fan.

What a strange, yet cool moment from this fan and Wilson.

While there is no arguing against the fact that Wilson has solidified himself as a bust in the NFL, but hey, at least this guy is holding out hope that he has some sort of future in the league.

Wilson has not taken a snap for the Broncos during the regular season but did play the role of Aaron Rodgers throughout practice in the lead-up to Denver's showdown in New York.