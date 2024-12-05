New Report Says Japanese Star Roki Sasaki Has Already Picked A Team

There's no question that Juan Soto is the most desirable free agent in the 2024-2025 Major League Baseball offseason. But a close second, thanks to a rare combination of age, talent, and affordability, is Japanese import Roki Sasaki.

Sasaki has been considered one of the best pitchers in the Japanese baseball league since his debut several years ago. He's also set to be posted by his team, the Chiba Lotte Marines, in the coming weeks. Because he's coming to MLB before he turns 25, he'll be treated as an amateur, meaning he'll sign for far below his market value.

Every team in baseball wants the 23-year-old star, and for good reason based on what he showed at the World Baseball Classic and beyond. But according to a new report from ESPN's Buster Olney, widespread sentiment around the league is that Sasaki's already made his choice. And it's exactly the one you'd expect.

Dodgers About To Get Richer With Roki Sasaki?

Per Olney, "Teams don't know the player, and don't know what he really wants. But there is widespread industry belief -- correct or not -- that Sasaki has probably already picked a team, and it's most likely the Dodgers. All of these clubs will go through the process, however, and at the end, a lot of execs are going to complain that it was a waste of their time."

The Dodgers, of course, have already made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a 5-year, $182 million contract. Sasaki would bolster a rotation that could already be described as the best in baseball with Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Snell, and a returning Shohei Ohtani. Not to mention Clayton Kershaw at some point in the 2025 season, and depth like Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Bobby Miller.

Adding Sasaki would be even more beneficial as the team hints at a six-man rotation to tamp down on pitcher injuries. And it would be frustrating for the other 29 teams watching Los Angeles accumulate elite talent.

Jeff Passan chimed in after Olney's report though, saying that there's no guarantee he picks LA.

"The industry should not forget about the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs. Nor forget that when Ohtani's free agent process was playing out, the Los Angeles Angels were never mentioned among the favorites," Passan wrote.

Any team in baseball has the money and desire to sign Sasaki, but the Dodgers offer a rare combination of traits that few others can match. They already have two prominent Japanese players in Ohtani and Yamamoto, a history of winning, and a culture of player development that's proven beneficial. They also sit on the West Coast, provide easier access to Japan, and can maximize Sasaki's off-field merchandising and advertising revenue.

It's tough to beat. And if Olney's right, it might already be impossible.