New Orleans Saints Nearly Replicate 'Kick-6' On Incredible Preseason Play

Don't tell the NFL players that the preseason doesn't matter! At the end of the first half between the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans, there was NEARLY an incredible play that fell just short.

The Titans attempted a 58-yard field goal to close out the second quarter, but it fell short. The Saints had a returner deep in the end zone, just in case that happened.

Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka, caught the missed field goal just shy of the end line in the back of the end zone and started the long trek toward the opponent's end zone.

After a few nifty cutbacks, Nacua looked like he had the angle to take the ball to the house, which would have been a 109-yard touchdown.

But, like I mentioned in the opening paragraph, don't tell these players that the preseason doesn't matter!

None of the Titans players gave up and continued to chase Nacua down the field. Eventually, fourth-string tight end Thomas Odukoya caught Nacua and just got enough of the returner to knock him out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

Several of Odukoya's teammates immediately dapped him up and celebrated the play, clearly loving the effort that he showed to not let the play get away from him.

I love the effort here from everyone involved. Those playing special teams in the final preseason game aren't likely to make NFL rosters, but that hasn't stopped them from going all-out.

Plus, this serves as an awesome reminder that the first NFL Sunday is exactly two weeks away, and we're under two weeks from the kickoff of the season.

We almost made it, everyone, hang in there!