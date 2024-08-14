Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen, Who Makes Millions Of Dollars Per Year, Has No Idea What A Metaphor Is

Understanding basic words and phrases in the English language is not a prerequisite to becoming a head coach in the NFL. Just ask Dennis Allen, head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking with the media after his team's practice on Tuesday, a reporter asked Allen a question that included the word ‘metaphor.’ Metaphors are, of course, intertwined in sports culture and have been since the dawn of time, but not for Mr. Allen, seeing as how he has no idea what a metaphor actually is.

This isn't us reading between the lines of a statement Allen made, either, he legitimately asked the reporters standing in front of him "What is a metaphor?"

You can see him pause for a couple of seconds contemplating whether he should ask the question that just popped into his mind, and the fact that he went forward with asking it out loud is both hilarious and shocking.

Allen reportedly signed a four-year, $32 million contract back in 2022 with the Saints meaning that this man makes an average yearly salary of $8 million and got to the peak of the coaching world without knowing what a metaphor is.

We're talking about a 51-year-old man who attended Texas A&M and has been in the coaching world since the mid-1990s and somehow squeaked by without having an understanding of what a metaphor is.

There is no way to prove this, but I'm just going to come out and say that Allen not knowing the definition of metaphor has absolutely contributed to the fact that he is a whopping 24-46 as a head coach in the NFL.

We now need every beat reporter in the NFL to ask each head coach if they can define what a metaphor is. That's free content gold, you're welcome.