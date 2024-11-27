New Chiefs LT Beyond 'Thankful' To Join Super Bowl Champs

Free agent left tackle DJ Humphries, 30, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and seems days away from becoming the reigning Super Bowl champ's starting LT.

Protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside is a tall task, but Humphries — who tore his ACL last season with the Arizona Cardinals — sounds ready to run through a brick wall for his new team.

WATCH:

When asked if he was ready to be the immediate starter, Humphries responded, "All I got to do is go out there on the field and be the best version of myself … I just go out there and block until they tell me it's time to go."

The left tackle signed on Tuesday and was cleared to practice on Wednesday. A former Pro Bowler, Humphries is the favorite to take over the role, ahead of current LT Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia.

Neither player has been a strong option at left tackle this season, which is a nice way of saying they're struggling.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said the team hopes to seamlessly integrate Humphries, who is slated for the starting role sooner rather than later.

"To play the way that he's been playing his entire career," Nagy said, as relayed by ESPN.

The expectations weigh heavily on Humphries, who is coming back from an injury. Humphries was a Pro Bowler with Arizona in 2021. He was a first-round pick for the Cards in 2015 and released in 2024.

DJ Humphries is not guaranteed to start in Week 12, facing a short turnaround with a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.

But if the Chiefs can shore up their left side of the offensive line with the veteran LT, we could see KC firm on the championship trail, heading for the coveted Super Bowl three-peat.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com