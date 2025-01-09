Nets Commentator Sarah Kustok Captures Hearts With One-Handed Catch

The Brooklyn Nets have a new star.

Nets analyst Sarah Kustok stole the show on Wednesday, working the Nets' face-off against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays.

BROOKLYN, NY - Nets sideline reporters Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok before the Brooklyn Nets against Charlotte Hornets on March 22, 2016 at Barclays Center. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

New York Liberty Center Tina Charles is interviewed by Sarah Kustok (Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kustok, a TV vet, works as the YES Network's Nets sideline analyst.

When a ball traveled out of bounds in the third quarter of the game, it dribbled over Kustok sitting in press row. 

Rather than letting the ball get away, Kustok made an Odell Beckham-like reach to palm the basketball. 

It was a great catch. Kustok took action while fellow commentator Ian Eagle tried ducking out of the way of the traveling ball.

WATCH:

Kustok took a light jab at Eagle's flight-or-fight moment.

Social media crowned Kustok, a new viral star, as BKN's MVP on Wednesday night. 

The rest of the Nets stunk their way to a 113-98 loss. 

To Detroit's credit, the team has massively rebounded from a 17-win season. With the win over Brooklyn, the Pistons stood at 19-18.

Kustok may work for the Nets, but she's also a trailblazer. Via Kustok's Wiki profile, She made history as the first female full-time analyst for an NBA team's local TV broadcasts when the YES Network promoted her from sideline reporter.

Bravo!

NEW YORK - Fox sports analyst Sarah Kustok before the game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Stony Brook Seawolves at Carnesecca Arena on November 7, 2023. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

