Netflix Has Announced Its Next Docuseries Will Center Around The 2024 SEC Football Season

If you are curious as to what life as part of an SEC football team looks like, Netflix has announced it is going to take you behind the scenes for a new docuseries set to be released next summer detailing the 2024 season.

Whether you're a fan of teams in the Southeastern Conference, this new series is set to give you a look behind the curtain of everyday life inside one of the premier conferences in college football. Now, don't expect teams that were involved to be giving away state-secrets, but I was told that the Netflix crew did have a good amount of access to these programs.

As for what teams are involved in the docuseries, it's being reported that Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt all took part in the filming. There were some teams reluctant to have camera crews following them around throughout the facility and in game-prep, which is why you don't see every member involved in the series.

Having known someone who was involved in this type of documentary, I can tell you that in his case, the person being filmed usually gave the camera crew a certain amount of time during the week to get its filming done, and there are times when the crew is not allowed around the subject at all.

I'm not saying that will be the case for this series, but I am also trying to temper expectations of what you see in the show.

What To Expect From Netflix Series On SEC Football

If you were a fan of the ‘Full-Swing’ or Formula-1 series on Netflix, then you can probably expect the same type of experience around the SEC.

"Produced by Box To Box Films, the powerhouse production company behind Sprint , Full Swing , Formula 1: Drive to Survive , and Break Point , the docuseries will bring viewers everywhere from the field and the locker rooms to the team buses, barbershops, and more," Netflix said in a statement.

How many episodes will this series have? Well, Netflix says that there will be eight episodes, lasting 45 minutes each.

"Over the course of eight 45-minute episodes, viewers will gain unprecedented access to the players and coaches that make their favorite (and rival) teams forces to be reckoned with."

If the teams participating in the series decided to give the Netflix crew access to their programs over the course of the season, you can expect some interesting moments from this series, especially with the schools involved.

Judging by how some of the seasons went for a few of the teams involved, this has the potential to be pretty dramatic. The only thing missing it looks like is Lane Kiffin, which would've been fascinating to watch unfold over the course of the 2024 season.

"This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told Netflix.

Let me know what you think about this new series by emailing me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com