Nebraska Student Section Gives Colorado A Warm Welcome To Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE- If tensions weren't already high heading into the game between Colorado and Nebraska, the pregame warm-ups were an obvious example of the hostility to come. 

As the Nebraska student section began to file into Memorial Stadium almost three-hours before kickoff on Saturday night, there was already a palpable sensation of a tense atmosphere that was waiting the Colorado Buffaloes. 

Never the ones to shy away from attention, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were going about their pregame routines as usual, until the students broke out a ‘F-ck CU’ chant as Colorado was warming up on the field. 

Mind you, this was almost 120 minutes before kickoff, and the students were out in full-force, waiting for Colorado and Nebraska to battle on the field. 

In addition to the pregame festivities from the Nebraska students, Colorado defensive line coach Warren Sapp was in his own element, high-fiving Terell Owens, along with hyping himself up for what was about to come from Dylan Riaola and the Cornhuskers offense. 

Colorado and Nebraska will battle it out in Lincoln on Saturday night.

The moment did not strike me as overwhelming for Colorado players, but this will obviously be a raucous atmosphere with Colorado in town. 

I hope NBC has a good ‘dump’ button, as the pregame interactions between the student section and Colorado had already reached a tipping-point. 

This is going to be a good one, I hope. 

