Refs Hose Nebraska On Brutal No-Call In Overtime: WATCH

Refs missed a massive penalty late in the Illinois/Nebraska game.

The Fighting Illini pulled off a huge 31-24 overtime win over the Cornhuskers late Friday night in Lincoln, but the home team was absolutely hosed when refs didn't throw a flag on what looked like a clear penalty.

Nebraska receiver Jahmal Banks caught the ball and went out of bounds on 3rd & 42 when Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman popped him in the helmet. It was a clear late hit. Vicious? No. A penalty?

Without a doubt, and a 15-yard penalty would also have given Nebraska a fresh set of downs. Instead, the Cornhuskers took a sack on 4th down to end the game.

You can watch the play unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Refs miss penalty on Illinois during overtime win against Nebraska.

Below is a longer video of the broadcast. Skip to 13:15. It's an even longer look at what happened, and the announcers sound stunned no flag was thrown.

The same goes for all the fans in Memorial Stadium.

It's not the worst late hit you'll ever see. Not even close, but Banks was out of bounds with the ref signaling for the clock to stop when the Illinois linebacker came in and made contact.

You don't have to love the situation, but a penalty is a penalty. By the book, that should have been a 15-yard penalty.

Instead, Illinois ended the game on the next play with a big sack.

I have no doubt Nebraska fans will be talking about this one for a long time. Fans can always find something to nitpick at, and not throwing a flag will be right at the top of the list. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.