Nebraska Cornhuskers Stars Show Support For 'Stand With Women Act'

Nebraska Sen. Kathleen Kauth has proposed a bill that would protect women’s sports in her state, and two prominent University of Nebraska athletes are supporting the legislation.

Earlier this morning, Kauth introduced the "Stand With Women Act," which would divide members in spaces under the state’s control divided by their gender (this legislation was also supported by Gov. Jim Pillen). She forcefully stated her position and made a strong call for a return to common sense.

"It is critically important that we take this stand. This act will cover everything the state is in charge of…we have to be able to say that a woman is a woman and a man is a man and there should be some place where each sex has privacy," Kauth said.

Among the areas that Kauth said Nebraska " controls " - prison systems, department of economic development, school systems, etc. - she included athletics. She stated that the bill would prevent men from competing in women’s sports.

"We shouldn't have men be able to play a sport and take a scholarship...or to have an injury to a player. This is common sense. It astounds me that I should have to introduce this bill," Kauth continued.

In addition to the politicians in attendance, two star athletes that play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers voiced their support for the bill. Jordy Bahl is a pitcher for the school’s softball team (she won two NCAA titles before transferring from Oklahoma) and Rebekah Allick is a middle blocker for the volleyball team. Their presence spoke volumes, and Bahl said that she felt it was necessary to attend to help push forward a move towards insanity.

"We see those opposed to allowing men into women's sports locker rooms, restrooms and prisons, we see the people opposed to it, as the problem. So my question is, how in just this short amount of time have we gotten to this extreme? I believe a big part of the answer to that is just extremism across the board...there's been extreme to men, but there's also been extreme consequences for saying no to insanity that has been pushed onto us," Bahl said .

OutKick’s Riley Gaines, a champion in the fight to protect women’s sports, shared her joy at the news on X.

The bill will now go through the Nebraska state legislator to see if it will be ratified into law.

