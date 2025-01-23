Nebraska Basketball Fan Drains 90-Foot Putt To Win A Porsche

If your basketball team doesn't win, a shiny, new Porsche is not a bad consolation prize.

That's exactly what happened for one lucky (and skilled) Nebraska Cornhuskers fan who was selected to participate in the "Putt for a Porsche" contest on Wednesday night.

After a random drawing, the man received a couple of free tickets to the Huskers' game against the USC Trojans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. At halftime, he headed onto the court to attempt a 94-foot putt from one baseline into a narrow slot in a board positioned at the opposite baseline.

With a 2024 Porsche Macan — valued at $74,000 — on the line, this dude drained the putt like a pro. And then hit the Tiger Woods fist pump.

WATCH:

Oh, and that's not all.

In another halftime contest during the same game, a guy nailed a half-court shot to take home a cool $500. Sure, that's not quite as cool as winning a free Porsche, but it's hard to complain about a pocket full of Benjis.

SWISH!

Unfortunately for Nebraska fans, all this winning wasn't contagious for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska lost the game to USC, 78-73 — the team's fifth-straight loss. Juwan Gary and Connor Essegian combined to score Nebraska's first 22 points, giving the Big Red the lead for much of the first half. But USC opened the second half on an 11-6 run and never trailed the rest of the way.

Gary finished with a career-high 27 points.

Nebraska dropped to 12-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference. USC improved to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.