NC State Legend DJ Burns Will Take His Talents To South Korea

Former NC State men's basketball player DJ Burns will kickstart his professional career … in South Korea.

The big man who helped the Wolfpack reach the Final Four, losing to Purdue, in the latest March Madness tourney is enjoying a busy offseason.

Burns is joining the South Korean affiliate, the Goyang Sono Skygunners, of the Korean Basketball League.

During the summer, Burns joined the Cleveland Cavaliers' Summer League team.

NBA fans had high expectations for Burns to make a mark in the NBA's Summer League, but the 6-foot-9, 257-lb. player didn't have an impact and barely received any minutes.

In his best outing with the Cavs, Burns played 12 minutes and recorded four points (2-of-4), two rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

Burns' star appeal and size even drew NFL consideration for his large frame and quick feet. Impressed by his size and speed, NFL teams reportedly eyed Burns for potential workouts as an offensive lineman.

However, Burns made improvements to his physique that quickly removed him from the NFL's scope. Burns lost 45 lbs. this summer; no Ozempic required.

As a financial decision, Burns faces a much bigger payday playing for the KBL, expected to make $40,000 a month compared to an annual salary of the same amount in the G League.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic previously praised Burns' game amid his dominant run in March.

Jokic said, "He’s amazing… I think he's so skilled, especially for a lefty...seems like teammates like to play with him. Gotta be a good guy."

