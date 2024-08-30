NC State LB Caden Fordham Gets The Boot For Targeting Against Western Carolina

NC State linebacker Caden Fordham's night was cut short, real early, after he delivered a powerful knock to Western Carolina's Cole Gonzales as the quarterback slid forward on a run.

Fordham was called for targeting on the fifth play of WC's first drive of the night in their first game of the season.

It was a tough way for Fordham, rarely a starter for NC State, to begin his year. The Wolfpack had no choice but to call upon Jayland Parker to step up and play in the junior's absence.

Also notable was Fordham getting his first career ejection in just his third career start. Fordham brought the boom to NC State's season debut; maybe too much boom.

WATCH:

The Wolfpack defeated Western Carolina, 38-21. Despite the defeat, Gonzales looked to be in good shape as he shrugged off Fordham's hard hit. Gonzales finished with 22-of-35 passing, throwing for two touchdowns and adding 75 rushing yards on six carries.

Last season, Fordham made 13 appearances, recording 53 tackles (22 solo), four tackles for loss and a pass deflection. The team can expect Fordham to be ready for redemption in Week 2's matchup against Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols.

