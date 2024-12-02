Kyrie Irving Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Failing to Pay $400K Therapy Bill

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is accused of stiffing his longtime therapist, Natasha McCartney, for $400,000 after inviting her to provide services at an event he hosted last summer in North Dakota.

As reported by The Independent, a lawsuit has been filed against Irving in the New York State Supreme Court. The lawsuit claims that Irving accumulated significant costs for the various services she offered at the player’s five-day event, which included meditation sessions, ionic foot baths and intuitive life readings.

Irving and the Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-8 record. Irving is playing on a $40 million per year contract salary with Dallas and is putting up impressive stats to begin the season. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 24.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Also, one attendee at the event reportedly died, which required more services from McCartney, whom Irving is allegedly refusing to pay. She provided additional grief counseling following the attendee's unexpected death. Irving informed the therapist that his event would include roughly 60 attendees, including relatives, but the number shot up to approximately 150 per the therapist's allegations.

McCartney is suing for "breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and fraud, and seeks payment in full, plus interest, costs, and attorneys’ fees." Irving reportedly owes the therapist $390,710 for her services.

McCartney's attorney, Michael Faragalla, spoke with the outlet regarding the ongoing lawsuit against Irving.

"After making direct contact with Kyrie Irving and his associates, Mr. Irving put it all off on his supporting cast," Faragalla said.

"He even failed to pick up the phone and call Natasha McCartney, so he didn’t make any effort to resolve [the situation] prior to the actual filing [of the lawsuit].

"Of course, he had an attorney retained, and of course, his manager and his agent got involved and made several insulting offers, but Kyrie Irving himself never personally tried to make amends."

