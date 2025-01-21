Disturbing Trend Continues: NBA Player Has LA Home Burglarized

Another professional athlete has fallen prey to a brazen home burglary while away on business.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome's Los Angeles residence was broken into last week as he was on a road trip with his team.

The news, first reported by TMZ, comes amid mounting concerns over a troubling pattern of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes.

No details have been revealed about what, if anything, was taken from Ty Jerome’s home, but a police report confirms that a window was shattered during the break-in. According to authorities, the burglars fled the scene shortly after executing the smash-and-grab.

The FBI is now investigating a series of break-ins believed to be the work of an organized crime ring.

Authorities suspect a group composed of illegal South American immigrants is tracking athletes' movements through social media, then striking when their targets are away.

Most of these robberies have occurred while athletes were on the road for games, leaving their homes vulnerable to expertly timed invasions. This follows a similar incident in December when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was ransacked during an away game against the Cowboys, fueling further alarm about the coordinated efforts behind these crimes.

Four Chilean nationals who overstayed their visas were named prime suspects in the the break-in at Burrow's home.

A Bengals and LSU shirt was recovered among the suspects' belongings after the four Chileans were pulled over for a traffic violation.

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also suffered break-ins this past regular season.

