NBA Legend Shaq Attacks Dwight Howard On X

Never go to bed early, knowing a social media beef between pro athletes could break out.

Late Monday night, a public beef between Orlando Magic legends popped back in the spotlight after Shaquille O'Neal boldly called out former NBA big man Dwight Howard on X.

Shaq — the undisputed winner of the two when it comes to NBA legacy — has shared bitter feelings with Dwight Howard in the past but went on a tirade on Monday.

Howard appeared on a podcast last week and decided to throw gas on their heated past, which Shaq referenced on X, warning Dwight to keep his mouth shut.

The Shaq Attack was fierce.

Shaquille O'Neal posted:

"Dwight Howard the fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day. #inevercared #trustme."

The two previously quarreled over public platforms after Shaq called out Howard for riding the Lakers' coattails to a 2020 NBA championship — Dwight's lone career title, which seems dull next to Shaq's four rings.

Shaq and Dwight, key figures in Orlando Magic history, share a unique bond— one neither seems to enjoy.

Dwight Howard's podcast interview last week openly referenced the beef with Shaq.

Howard said he never intended to follow O'Neal's career trajectory (though he still fell short of The Big Aristotle's NBA excellence), even though the career paths aligned in an odd way — running through Orlando and the Lakers.

"I hated the most is the fact that he always thought I was trying to be him or be like him," Howard said on The Gauds Show. "But again, if I wanted to be you or be like him, shouldn't you take that as a compliment and to show how great you are as a player and a person?"

Though Howard is fueling the rivalry, he seems willing to end this long-standing feud with Shaq.

"All right, Shaq, I just never disrespected. ... But he's always had something to say and you know there are times where I got enough and I'm like, yo Shaq just gotta stop," Howard added.

Though at one point, Howard said he wanted to inform Shaq of his intention to "throw hands," a not-so-subtle way of wanting to fight O'Neal.

The door was indeed open for Shaq to respond. And Big Diesel wasted no time.

In Los Angeles, with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) to show for it, Shaq holds the opportunity to flex his status over Howard, and he does.

Not only will this beef burn hotter than ever in 2025, but this off-court rivalry is expected to fuel "Inside the NBA" segments. In the next few days, NBA fans should expect a quip out of Charles Barkley poking at Shaq for going at Dwight Howard.

(Should Shaq be the bigger man?)

Shaq had time to fight almost everyone on social media.

"Celtic shaq had four rings while u was cheering in your moms basement," Shaq also posted during his heated run, calling out social media account "TheHaterReport" for alluding to Shaq as "washed."

Maybe it's time to put the phone down, Shaq.

