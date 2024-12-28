NBA Legend Isaiah Thomas Reveals The Health Issue He Is Struggling With

Isaiah Thomas, one of the best players in NBA history, revealed that he has been battling a serious health condition for some time.

The former Detroit Pistons point guard went on former NBA coach Mark Jackson "Come And Talk 2 Me" podcast, and discussed topics ranging from the state of the current NBA to his personal health. When the latter topic came up, he revealed that he has been suffering from Bell's palsy, which makes your facial muscles droop .

"I’ve gotten a lot of love from people saying, ‘Well, Isiah’s sick. What is he going through?'" he said . "I haven’t really told anybody, but I’ve got Bell’s palsy. … That’s why you see me like this. I appreciate the prayers and the love. That’s what’s happening with my mouth right now. I just wanted everyone to know that."

Until he announced this, Thomas had been private about his personal life and did not discuss any medical issues he was dealing with, so this was fairly out of character. Nevertheless, it is good that he is getting support during a trying time.