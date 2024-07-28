NBA Legend Gary Payton Receives A Strong Shove After Taunting Opposing Big 3 Player

Former NBA hooper Gary Payton is acting messy and causing drama with opposing players in Ice Cube's Big 3 league.

The 56-year-old still knows how to be a nuisance on the basketball court in 2024.

"The Glove" squared off against fellow NBA retiree Jordan Crawford on Sunday during a Big 3 face-off. Things nearly turned extra physical after Crawford shoved Payton for his excessive trash-talking. Watching the tape, it's easy to see how Crawford hit a boiling point with Payton.

Keep It Classy, Gary Payton

Payton was coaching the 3-on-3 pro game, leading the Bivouac team against Crawford's Enemies team.

Dressed like a Kentucky grad, Payton paced the sidelines and showed real animosity toward Jordan Crawford, who grilled Bivouac with 20 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Payton appeared to be the instigator, getting too close to Crawford during a timeout and clapping his mitts in the player's face to eventually initiate contact.

Crawford, 35, snapped and shoved the coach back. A scuffle broke out as players tried to pry The Glove off Jordan Crawford.

WATCH:

Sadly for Payton, the extracurricular activity didn't pay off.

Jordan Crawford's strong performance on Sunday elevated Enemies to a 50-46 win over Bivouac. The former NBA first-rounder led an inferior roster coached by former player Nick Young, which says something about the challenges he overcame to bring Enemies to a 6-1 record. Bivouac also boasts a 6-1 record after Sunday's loss.

Notable Bivouac players include Gerald Green and Corey Brewer.

Reactions on X called Payton a "Hall of Fame s**t talker" for getting in players' heads in 2024. The OG may soon be hearing from Cube himself and told to cool down the antics.

Payton played from 1990 to 2007, adding nine All-Star selections and a Defensive Player of the Year (1996) title) to his career achievements. In his penultimate NBA season, he played with the championship-winning Miami Heat team.

