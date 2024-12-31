NBA Issues Suspensions For Major Rockets-Heat Brawl

Sunday night's fight between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets resulted in severe discipline from the NBA.

Late in the game, some heated trash talk between Heat and Rockets players quickly escalated into a brawl, with bodies flying across the hardwood.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced a two-game suspension for Rockets small forward Amen Thompson.

The 6-foot-7 Thompson caught plenty of heat after the skirmish for grabbing and throwing Miami's Tyler Herro.

WATCH:

The league also suspended Miami's Terry Rozier for one game and fined players and coaches involved in the scrum.

Tyler Herro received a $25,000 fine, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000 for a heated interaction he shared with an official.

Footage from the scene shows Herro mouthing off at Thompson as Miami counted down the seconds in their 104-100 win before Thompson grabbed the player.

Seven players were ejected from Sunday night's game, and tensions spilled over.

Herro poked at Thompson after Miami won the game, telling the postgame media that Thompson clearly had bitter feelings over Herro's superior stat line.

"Guess that's what's happens when someone's scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing," Herro said. "I'd get mad, too."

Herro finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Thompson finished the game with five points.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka gave a subtle nod of support for his player when asked about the scuffle on Sunday.

"They were in each other's faces, bumping chests a little bit. One guy is stronger than the other," Udoka said.

"It’s not personal at all just straight competition," Amen Thompson said during practice on Tuesday.

NBA fans know: the league is at its best when players play pissed off.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com