Tickets For Disastrous NBA Cup Cost Less Than A Burger And Beer

Last year, the NBA introduced a new in-season tournament called the NBA Cup to raise interest in its increasingly uninspiring regular season. That hasn't happened. Viewership for the 2024 tournament has already declined by double digits from a season ago.

And, now, you go watch the rest of the NBA Cup in person for cheaper than the price of a steak.

The current get-in price for the Thunder-Rockets matchup on Saturday in Las Vegas is just $39. The Bucks-Hawks game is even cheaper, at $29 a ticket.

It costs more to go to a local Buffalo Wild Wings and watch sports than to attend a semifinal game of the NBA Cup. Tickets for the championship game on Tuesday are currently only $79. Those will likely fall below $60 by next week as rows of seats remain available.

Sure, ticket prices would be higher if bigger-market teams were involved, such as the Lakers, Knicks, Celtics, and Warriors. But therein lies the issue. There are 30 teams league-wide, and only about five are of significant interest — if that.

Hence, MLB continues to trounce the NBA's viewership in most local markets. Take a look, via sports media reporter Ryan Glasspiegel:

Markets with both MLB and NBA

Atlanta

Braves - 3.62

Hawks - .59 (1.09)

Boston

Red Sox - 5.25

Celtics - 2.67 (3.45)

Chicago

White Sox - .95

Cubs - 4.11

Bulls - 1.36 (1.93)

Cleveland

Indians - 6.55

Cavs - 3.32 (2.97)

Dallas

Rangers - 1.17

Mavericks - 1.29 (1.53)

Denver

Rockies - 3.05

Nuggets - 1.4 (n/a)

Detroit

Tigers - 2.4

Pistons - 1.42 (1.3)

Houston

Astros - 4.87

Rockets - 2.31 (2.03)

Los Angeles

Angels - 1.24

Dodgers - 1.76

Clippers - .56 (1.01)

Lakers - 2.33 (3.1)

Miami

Marlins - .83

Heat - 2.32 (2.86)

Minneapolis

Twins - 6.33

Wolves - 2.2 (1.55)

Milwaukee

Brewers - 6.37

Bucks - 3.07 (2.86)

New York

Yankees - 3.02

Mets - 2.27

Nets - .46 (.57)

Knicks - .90 (1.15)

Philadelphia

Phillies - 4.06

Sixers - 2.8 (3.64)

Phoenix

Diamondbacks - 2.18

Suns - .79 (1.24)

San Francisco

A's - .76

Giants - 2.34

Warriors - 7.5 (3.31)

Washington DC

Nationals - 2.29

Wizards - 1.19 (.56)

Further, nearly every other professional sports league has experienced year-over-year ratings increase in 2024, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, WNBA, UFL (compared to XFL and USFL in 2023), PGA, and UFC.

Then there is the NBA, where games on ESPN are down 28% compared to last year.

The more the sports media tries to elevate the NBA back into the monoculture, the more fans reject it. The NBA is closer to the NHL in popularity than the NFL.

The NBA is a niche sport. And its new in-season tournament is a dud.