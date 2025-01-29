NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Teases Idea Of Potentially Shortening Games

The pitch clock could be coming to the NBA. Well, not really. But in a thought similar to MLB’s 2023 rule change that was implemented to shorten games, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is open to the idea of trimming NBA game-time by eight minutes.

Silver joined The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and told show host Dan Patrick he’s open to the idea of changing the NBA’s quarter length from 12 to 10 minutes: "The NBA’s the only league that plays 48 minutes," said Silver. "… I am a fan of four 10-minute quarters. I’m not sure that many others are. Putting aside what it means for records and things like that."

The league’s commissioner since 2014, Silver, recognizes that plenty of fans feel as if the games are too long. This was something baseball noticed and adjusted to. Now, it appears as if Silver wouldn’t mind following MLB’s lead.

"I think that a two-hour format for a game is more consistent with modern television habits," Silver added.

He then went on to point out the fans within the arena don’t mind the NBA’s game-length, but the viewers at home seem much more engaged in both the Olympics and College Basketball, which are much closer to two hours in length.

*Per gaimday.com, the average length of an NBA basketball game is 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Silver also acknowledged that baseball’s dramatic change to instituting a pitch clock in ’23 worked and has been of great interest to him: "I’m a fan of what baseball did." The NBA commissioner went on to add: "If (MLBs) able to make those changes, certainly we shouldn’t be afraid to look at changes as well."

NBA television ratings have dipped as of late, and load management continues to frustrate fans. Shortening the game could be a way to get fans to start tuning in again. Shorter games might also mean players are more likely to fill the box score with statistics instead of the all-too common DNP – load management.

Big ask, I know.

" (Changing from 12 to 10 minute quarters) would be the equivalent of, I don’t know the exact amount, taking like 15 games off the season," Silver told Patrick. "And I don’t think most fans would be disappointed if it was a two-hour presentation."

That said, don’t expect any immediate changes. Silver cautioned that any potential change in quarter length "would have to be talked about more over time."

Though nothing's imminent, Silver's idea seems like a layup.

