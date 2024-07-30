NBA's Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Claim About Olympic Table Tennis

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is used to scouting his opponents, but this time it has nothing to do with the basketball court.

Fresh off scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds during Monday's Team USA Men's Basketball 110-84 victory over Serbia, Edwards was gearing up for his next competition - table tennis.

Edwards could be seen in the Paris Olympic crowd during Monday's round of 32 at the women's table tennis event after the star basketball player claimed that he could score at least one point if he played them in a game. The trash talk started happening during Friday's Opening Ceremony when Steph Curry brought over some of Team USA's female table tennis players after they said they would shut him out 11-0 or even 21-0.

TEAM USA WOMEN CLAIMED THEY WOULD SHUT HIM OUT

"Ant! They said they could beat you 21 to nothing," Curry told him.

"In ping pong? I don't believe it… I'm not having it. 11 to 0? I'm scoring one point!" Edwards said before the ladies responded that "There was only one way to find out."

It appears that Edwards is taking the challenge seriously, even taking time out of his Olympic trip to scout Team USA's Lily Zhang - who advanced to the Round of 16 after winning 4-2. In table tennis, the person who scores 11 points first wins a round in the best-of-seven game.

DOES HE HAVE A SHOT?

Could Anthony Edwards score one point against an Olympian table tennis player? Hell, could any of us?

With the official size of the table being 9 feet by 5 feet, I've got to think that the 6'4" NBA player's long arms have to be a disadvantage here. The ball is going so quickly that by the time his arms got around and reacted, the point would already be scored.

With my limited table tennis experience being only playing it when I'm drunk with my buddies and watching Forrest Gump crush it in the movie, although I'd love to say that I'd be able to score a point against my Olympic opponent, something tells me the only way I'd get one is if they made a mistake on their end and hit the net multiple times.

Otherwise, I'm sure they can spin the ball and do all sorts of crazy things like a drunk uncle throwing knuckleball waffle ball pitches in the backyard of a family party. Either way, forget the snooze fest that is Olympic Men's Basketball right now, I need to see if Anthony Edwards gets smoked on the ping pong table ASAP.