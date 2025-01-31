NBA Analyst Calls For Donald Trump's Impeachment In The Most Shocking Way Ever

It took approximately four seconds for the deadly DC plane crash to turn political, and now we've got calls for Donald Trump's impeachment.

That's right. We're right back in 2017, boys and girls. Soak it in. Honeymoon's over. It's full steam ahead for the left. And, frankly, for Trump, who dug in yesterday on DEI as it pertains to aviation.

Now, a couple things right off the bat. I have no clue why that American Airlines plane and helicopter collided. None. Neither do you. The country spent all day yesterday jumping to conclusions, and it predictably got us nowhere.

Trump called it incompetence. I'd imagine that's true, given the scope of what happened. That's not why the left was rattled.

What angered that side was the whole this could have been a DEI problem part. Naturally, they didn't love that implication. Is it true? No clue. Is DEI the absolute worst thing in the world? Yep. Can DEI be dumb but also have had nothing to do with the crash? Sure. All options are on the table.

In any event, Trump's comments rattled the Libs, and that included Cleveland Cavaliers analyst, Austin Carr:

Austin Carr worked it in at the buzzer

"Cavs have three all star, congrats, well deserved GO CAVS #ImpeachTrumpNOW."

Whoaaaaaaa Nellie! What a twist there at the end. Bigger twist than the end of The Departed. I did NOT see that one coming. Kudos to woke Austin Carr for sneaking that one in. Shocking stuff.

One second you're reading a really poorly worded tweet, and the next BAM – IMPEACH TRUMP NOW!

Now, did Austin delete the post and then backtrack? Naturally. They all do. It's a tale as old as time:

Makes sense. Austin undoubtedly just had the hashtag ImpeachTrumpNOW stored in his phone from a few years back, and must've just clicked on it by accident. Happens to all of us. Totally understandable.

To be fair, if you look at the entire tweet … let's be honest, Carr ain't exactly teaching an English course any time soon. Maybe he's just an idiot? Possible, I reckon.

In any event, the nasty games have begun. The NBA hates Trump. The left hates him. And, of course, yesterday didn't help anything. He dug in on DEI, and now it's time to see how the dust settles.

In the meantime, let's all continue to not watch the NBA because it's just the worst. Good luck the rest of the way, though, Austin!

PS: he's an Ohio basketball HOFer. This one has to hurt Anthony and Joe. Sad for them.