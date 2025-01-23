NBA All-Star Rosters Were Announced, As If You Still Care

"Bad-mouthing the NBA" nowadays counts fans pointing out that no one cares about the league's All-Star festivities, which was once a bankable event before it hit the dog days over players also not caring about the weekend.

Participating in the NBA's All-Star Game used to mean something as the best of both coasts (East and West) clashed on the court.

Now, most guys who were casual fans of the NBA are all out of care for the monotonous product in an age where three-point shooting dictates most of the action.

It's boring, and a tragic loss of entertainment. With all the sunshine and rainbows out of the way … the 2025 NBA All-Star rosters were announced on Thursday.

At least the first 10 players, as part of a weird new format the NBA is sampling to rekindle interest in the event. As recently as 2023, the NBA's All-Star Game suffered a 29 percent dip in ratings and a 27 percent drop-off in viewership compared to 2022.

Representing the East …

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

New York Knicks PF/C Karl-Anthony Towns

Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo

Out of the West …

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

The ASG's format follows a new set of rules. It's all warped and unnecessary, but that's what happens after NBA stars gave up playing defense during the traditional Games.

The modern shoot-out NBA All-Star Games — a contest of heaving threes and benign breakaway dunks — turned into a total bore.

The NBA's Dunk Contest also used to be an appointment-viewing event, but the players eventually stopped caring about participating and downgraded the contest into a game of "Who is this player?"

Now, the NBA All-Star Games consist of 24 total players, split into four teams and decided by "Inside the NBA" personalities.

The games will be first to 40 points.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set for Feb. 16, if you still care.

(More players to be announced - check back with OutKick.)

