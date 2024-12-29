Professional Lacrosse Player Cited For Assault, Suspended After Attacking Fans In Colorado

A National Lacrosse League player has been cited for assault by authorities in Denver after he attacked fans following a game on Dec. 21.

Halifax Thunderbirds defenseman Tyson Bell engaged in a physical altercation with fans following Saturday's game against the Colorado Mammoth. A video circulated online that shows Bell not only throwing punches but also swinging his stick at the men before his teammates pulled him away.

The Denver Police Department report says Bell struck a victim in the face, causing minor injury, according to the CBC.

The Thunderbirds lost that game, 19-14, for their third-straight loss to start the 2024-25 season. Halifax has suspended Bell indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the NLL acknowledged it was aware of what transpired after the game but is still investigating the incident.

"The National Lacrosse League is aware of an alleged incident between a player and spectator(s) following the Halifax at the Colorado game on December 21st," the NLL said in a statement released on Dec. 22. "The League will provide an update after it has completed its investigation."

This is the second time this year that a Halifax player has had an altercation with fans.

In the Thunderbirds' quarter-final playoff game against the Albany FireWolves in April, David Brock attempted to climb into the stands from the penalty box. Brock later apologized but was not re-signed by the team following the season.