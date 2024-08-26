Natalie Stichova, Star Gymnast, Dead After Falling 260 Ft. During Visit To Historic Castle

A Czech gymnast fell 260 feet while taking a photo near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, and sustained injuries that ultimately led to her tragic death. On August 15, 23-year-old gymnast Natalie Stichova suffered a fall while climbing Tegelberg Mountain.

Stichova sustained grave injuries when her leg slipped off the edge as she paused to take a picture, possibly because of a rickety piece of rock giving way.

According to the Daily Mail, Stichova was accompanied by two friends and her boyfriend. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were deemed serious. She was unresponsive and the young athlete's family decided to take her off life support on Aug. 21, six days after Stichova's fall.

The gymnast's social media account proudly showcased her enthusiasm for outdoor activities.

The landmark, Neuschwanstein Castle, is best known for inspiring the fairy tale backdrop in Disney's "Sleeping Beauty."

Stichova's family posted tributes to the departed athlete.

"She was amazing, we all loved her so much and we will never stop loving her," Stichova's mother posted on social media. "I am proud that you were my daughter, my dream girl. You taught me so much. I wish you could teach me more.

"You were a great sister and your siblings will never stop thinking about you because you always thought about them, too."

Rest in Peace.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com