NASCAR Star Accuses Bosses Of Disgusting Act, Drivers Trash Talladega Disaster & The Greatest Interview Ever

Well, that was certainly a restrictor plate race. They may not technically be that anymore, but buddy, they sure as hell still look like them!

Goodness gracious. I think they're still wreckin' this morning. Not one, not two, not three – 28. Twenty-eight automobiles just junked. Done. Broken forever.

And you wonder why the little man is suing NASCAR! Who do you think has to pay for new parts and pieces after 28 cars get ripped to shreds at Talladega?

That's right … Michael Jordan! You think Michael Jordan can afford to keep putting together new machines back at the shop when NASCAR's monopolizing most of the profits?

Of course not!

Oh. Well, maybe little man wasn't the right term to use. We'll flesh it out as we go along.

Yes, we're gonna talk Dega today. Duh. Good little race yesterday. Hell, you know it was good because I actually left Scott Hanson to watch it. You think I'm doing that for New Hampshire? Hell no. But when they go to Talladega, something crazy usually happens, and it did.

We'll also talk about this stupid lawsuit against NASCAR. Honestly, I just don't care. It's not my thing. Wayyyyyyyyy to in the weeds and 'inside baseball' for my liking, but I reckon we have to at least dip our toes in and figure this thing out.

Plus, Denny Hamlin is lobbing censorship accusations at the sport, so that's fun. Kamala's America. Don't you forget it.

I've also got the greatest post-crash interview in the history of motorsports, Hooters Gianna had a big Bachelorette party last week in Savannah, and Samantha Busch threw the yellow flag at the gym. You'll see.

Whew. What a way to start a big week! I've got a monster Hurricane to deal with, so let's get this show on the road.

Four tires, a couple drip-drops of that Sunoco racing fuel, and maybe a couple extra tow-trucks for Talladega just in case … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘MJ vs. The State of NASCAR' edition – is LIVE!

You get a wreck, you get a wreck, and YOU get a wreck!

Nope. I ain't starting with the legal stuff. Not yet. Can't do it. You want that crap, you head to the woke AP or ESPN.

Oh … speaking of ESPN, and I really hadn't planned on this today, but I just now remembered it and feel I have an obligation to pass it along.

I like ESPN's Ryan McGee. He's part of Marty & McGee, by all accounts a pretty solid dude, and I don't think he's one of them insufferable Big-J journo liberals. If he is, I don't believe he's annoying about it, and that's all we can ask.

I say all that to say this … this was maybe the dumbest take I saw on the internet last week:

I mean, my God. I mean, it's such a bad take, and just … weird. This is something I would expect from the insufferable AP or, frankly, most of the folks inside a NASCAR media room every single Sunday. But not Ryan. The big-wigs at ESPN must've loved it, though.

They despise NASCAR – seriously, ESPN hates NASCAR – but if they can somehow create some weird drama within the sport, they're gonna be all over it.

It's almost like they were low on clicks that day, and Ryan decided to step up to the plate and put the team on his back in the name of #engagement. This tweet (and story) got predictably crushed on Twitter – hence the Community Notes – but Rhino here still hasn't taken it down, which I respect.

If you're gonna crash and burn, CRASH AND BURN, baby. Speaking of …

The little man vs. NASCAR

That would be 28 cars – 28! – involved in that little scrum, which would also be a new NASCAR record. Congrats to all involved, you're part of history!

Joey was thrilled about it, and so was Chase Briscoe. You can tell. These guys live for Next-Gen superspeedway racing!

For those keeping track at home, this woke, cheap, one-size-fits-all Next-Gen car that NASCAR shoved down our throats two years ago has now completely ruined 1) short-track racing, and 2) superspeedway racing.

Road courses seem OK for now, and the intermediate tracks are fine. So, take it for what it's worth, I guess.

You hate the new Dega and Daytona fuel-mileage racing as much as all the drivers and crew chiefs do? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!

Fine, let's quickly get to the stupid lawsuit.

Here's the bottom line, best I can tell: Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports are both suing the pants off NASCAR because they say that the sport – which is the France family – is hoarding all the profits and not giving nearly enough to the teams.

That, in a nutshell, is what's happening here. It's an antitrust lawsuit, which is a fancy term for fair competition. MJ and Denny say what NASCAR has been doing, and is hoping to do in this next deal, is unfair.

All but two teams agreed to the new deal last month. These two teams are now fighting back and hoping to make the sport more profitable for the little man moving forward.

My two cents: it'll most likely work out in some capacity. I don't think NASCAR wants lawyers digging up skeletons, and I don't think they want to publicly go to war with Michael Jordan. That's a bad look for a sport that's trying to #growthegame.

Jim France is also going to be 80 later this month and Google tells me he's only worth $2 billion less than MJ. For those counting back at home, that's still $1.1 billion, so I assume he'll be OK settling for a little less.

Anyway, enough of that. Let's get to the good stuff! Like Denny Hamlin accusing Jimbo and NASCAR of a little censorship:

Angry Rhino, a trackside interview for the ages & Hooters Gianna!

Whoaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Accusing your bosses of erasing the truth is quite the way to start the week. Solid investigative work there from Denny Hamlin and the rest of the NASCAR community.

Lawyer Jeffrey went on NASCAR's own XM channel, ripped them to shreds, and then part of that interview just mysteriously went missing for a while. Nothing to see here!

While I hate the actual story itself, I do love the #content we're getting out of it so far. I'm sure NASCAR does, too! Nothing like a little courtroom battle while your playoffs are heating up! Perfect.

OK, let's fit in a couple quickies (hey!) on the way to Charlotte. First up? Angry Ryan Blaney!

That's our guy!!! Love Angry Ryan Blaney. That's the piss and vinegar we need heading to a cutoff race at the ROVAL.

Speaking of … this little finish – a good one, by the way! – gave us these point standings heading into the elimination race this week:

I'd say Briscoe and Cindric are screwed, but they've also shown over the years they know how to road-race. Wouldn't count them out just yet. I assume everyone from Bell down to Blaney should be fine. Gonna be a hold-your-nuts afternoon for Elliott and Reddick fans.

OK. Let's get to the shenanigans before I have to go board up my house. This trackside interview is what makes racing the greatest show on earth:

I'll billyclub him like a baby seal is the greatest thing I've ever heard. No idea if this is a recent interview, no idea who this cat is, no idea what that even means. But buddy, if that ain't already on a shirt, get it on one TODAY and send it my way. God, I love this country. Kamala's head must EXPLODE watching that.

OK, WAG time on the way out! First up? Sam Busch throws a yellah'!

What a six-pack! Love a good workout routine to start the week. Thanks for the tip, Sam!

Take us home, Hooters Gianna. Giddy-up.