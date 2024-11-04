NASCAR Pees All Over Itself With Embarrassing Finish, Trump Begs Race Fans To Vote For Him & Fists Fly!

See, I knew we'd have rigging allegations this week … I just didn't expect it to come out of Martinsville.

Arizona? Nevada? Pennsylvania? Absolutely. But Martinsville? Come on! Talk about a November surprise.

Come on. That was a good one! That was funny.

Look, we're all on edge right now with the election tomorrow. You think any of us wanna live in a Kamala Harris world? No! Well, maybe the wokes running NASCAR do – and we'll get to those CROOKS in a minute – but I sure don't.

What a race. What drama! That's what I want out of my playoff race. Right there. Everything we got yesterday at Martinsville? THAT's why this playoff format works.

Now, everything we got AFTER Martinsville? That's why people think this current playoff format does NOT work.

I'm not in that camp, and I think the crybabies that are need to come down a peg or two. Not saying I loved how it ended, but I'm not going to sit here and beg NASCAR to revamp the whole thing because Christopher Bell rode the wall coming out of three.

Dumbass rule? You betcha! But let's not do anything crazy because of it.

We're obviously going to address last night's ending. We'll also … address … Donald J. Trump's address to NASCAR fans right after the checkered flag waved. What a twist! Love a little 1-on-1 time with the former president. Is there a Stormy Daniels joke to be made here? Sure. But we have class.

What else? I've got a fight with the Xfinity boys on Saturday, and a whole lot of WAGs (really just one) in Halloween outfits from Thursday. Sam Busch, once again, knocked it out of the park (that's the one, but it's a DOOOOOZY).

Let's quickly get the serious stuff outta the way so we can check it out. Please.

Four tires, a dash of fuel, and maybe a fat dose of reality for the dummies running NASCAR … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Make Stupid Rules, Get Stupid Results’ edition – is LIVE!

NASCAR deserved this

And here's the reality they're all being dosed with this morning … the rule sucks. The playoff format doesn't suck. The rule does.

And, shockingly, I don't really see anyone talking about this. Weird. The wokes in the media are usually so on top of things!

It's why we win awards, boys and girls.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah! Look, the whole you're not allowed to ride the wall rule that NASCAR implemented two years ago after Ross Chastain did it is completely unnecessary. It was dumb then, and it's really dumb today.

Literally nobody was asking for it when they made it, and now it's ruined a race. Nice work.

People are focused on the playoff format today. You're looking at it all wrong. The playoff format is fine. It's NASCAR's inability to get out of their own dumbass way that's the problem.

This should not be a penalty:

Neither is manufacturers … manufacturing

And you know what? While we're looking at it … I don't get the uproar over the Chevy teams helping out William Byron, and Bubba Wallace's "cut-tire" Toyota helping out Christopher Bell.

What am I missing here? Chevys have helped Chevys for decades now in NASCAR. Fords help Fords, Toyotas help Toyota and Pontiacs help Ponitacs!

It's literally what Daytona and Talladega are for 200 laps. They are manufacturer races. That's why Toyota has struggled in the past – because the Fords and Chevys vastly outnumber them. Chevys in one line. Fords in the other. God forbid you cross streams. It's chaos when that happens.

Did Bubba have a tire go down? I mean, I don't know for sure. It's certainly suspect timing. If he did BS it, I'll give him credit – he nailed it. Looks authentic as hell. Solid work.

Now, the Chevys are absolutely guilty of blocking for William Byron. That one is easy, especially when you have this audio from Austin Dillon.

Yeah, I mean, this one is clear and obvious. But, it's still not a foul! This has been happening for as long as NASCAR has been around. Since your daddy and granddaddy were watching it back when I assume the world was all black & white.

Difference is, they didn't have social media and the ability to just hammer out video and audio from inside the actual cars at a moment's notice.

Like this!

And this!

And this!!!

Donald Trump addresses … NASCAR fans?

Wait … that's Sam Busch! How'd she get in there? Not your time yet, Sam. We'll get there. We're still working through the serious Big J stuff here. Give me a minute.

So, to recap … NASCAR did all of this to themselves because they implemented the no-riding-the-wall rule after Ross Chastain did it two years ago. I don't know why they felt it was necessary to do that, but they did it, and now they have a shitstorm on their hands. Gold star, dummies.

Now, they did make the right call last night. By the letter of the law, it was the right call. Bell rode the wall, gained a spot, and got into the championship race. That's exactly what NASCAR (for some reason), doesn't want. I don't get it, but I also don't make the rules.

As for the Chevys putting up a WALL and securing our great border around William Byron? That's fair game, as far as I'm concerned. Tale as old as time. You don't like it? Mow their asses over. Seriously. Start wrecking cars and costing these owners some serious money, and they'll probably back off the whole build the wall thing next time.

Trump won't – he better not! – but they might.

Speaking of …

NASCAR wives get spooky & the Busch boys get handsy

Before we dive into Trump …

Now, back to our regularly-scheduled programming …

Imagine my surprise when I went from an intense Chase Elliott vs. Ryan Blaney vs. Kyle Larson battle, to basically getting a free 1-on-1 with president Trump? Stunning.

I didn't realize at the time that this was all because Kamala Harris went on SNL – totally unfunny SNL! – which meant Trump deserved some free air time of his own.

Now, let's see who got the better end of this deal … Kamala going on SNL at midnight when all the voters she needs to turn are sleeping? Or Trump, going on after NASCAR and SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL?

Tough one! Also, I hear Virginia is a toss-up state right now. Last I checked, Martinsville is in … Virginia! Interesting.

Oh, folks in the Charlotte area routinely watch more NASCAR on a week-to-week basis than anyone else in the country? And North Carolina's an important battleground state, too?

Not bad!

And hey! I hear there's an outside chance Trump wins Minnesota! Who was playing on SNF last night? The Vikes?! What a coincidence!

I'm Donald J. Trump, and I approve this message.

OK, let's get to the good stuff … like the Xfinity/Busch/Nationwide boys beating the piss out of each other Saturday night:

And the truck fellas dropping F-bombs like it was an HBO special on Friday!

What a weekend of NASCAR racing. And you still don't think this playoff format works? Come on. It works. It's created insane drama the past two weeks – on and off the track.

Would you rather us being going into Phoenix with four guys gunning for the crown, or, in the old system, with pretty much just two?

Never mind. I take it all back. That looks awesome. Let's go BACKKKKK!

Finally, on the way to Phoenix, let's check in – again! – with Sam Busch after a big Halloween night. She nailed it.

And so did Kyle.

See you next week.