NASCAR Fans Furious At How TV Treated Dale Earnhardt Jr. Last Night In What May Have Been His Final Race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced again last night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Did ya know? Come on, it's Dale Jr.! NASCAR royalty. Maybe the most popular driver ever. Definitely top-two.

Junior, who retired from full-time Cup racing years ago, made his yearly return to the Xfinity Series Friday night at Bristol. He's run his No. 88 Chevy for his JRM team for a few years now at random races – the last two years, it's been at Bristol – and he's usually pretty strong every time out.

In fact, last year he seriously had a chance to win before his car exploded and nearly fried him to death. Last night, Dale finished seventh after dealing with major radio issues for the first half of the race, and then losing his glasses in his helmet.

That's a true story, by the way. He literally lost his glasses and still finished in the top-10. Legend.

Anyway, there's a real chance that was Earnhardt Jr.'s final NASCAR race. Like, ever. He usually comes back once a year for these one-offs, but he's been open about last night quite possibly being it. He said as much after the race, telling reporters he would take next year off and then see how he feels.

With that in mind … here's the real kick-in-the-nuts to fans of Junior and the sport: it aired on the CW.

The CW!

Dale Earnhardt Jr. should never be on the CW

Look, I'm sure NASCAR didn't plan originally for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to be relegated to the CW, but it wasn't the best look. Now, I like the CW.

People love to hate on it, but there's something pure and simple about watching a sporting event on the same channel you also watch Supernatural on.

It's beautiful, in a way.

Now, it's also hard to find. NASCAR fans – who tend to be in the older demographic (spoiler alert!) – can usually track down FOX or NBC. Those are staples in their houses already.

But asking them to now find the CW? I'll be honest with you, I'm not even sure I could find it right away. I'd get there, but it would take some time.

Anyway, there is something sad about Junior's potentially final ever NASCAR race being on the CW. He was the sport's most popular driver for years – frankly, he still is – and now he's turning laps on the CW?

Solid symbolism for NASCAR in general, right? This is a sport that used to be on big FOX or NBC all day, every day.

Even the lower series – like Xfinity – used to get prime TV spots. It's a different era, though, and a different world with TV deals and streaming services.

Sad.

Here's Dale Jr. slamming beers after the big night to end this story with a positive spin: