NASCAR Driver Sends Strong Message About Trump, Father-Son Duo Bash Skulls On Pit Road & Topless 'Dega Girls

Merry Christmas Eve Eve to all who celebrate! Now, let's talk some NASCAR while you're heading to your Mother-in-Law's house and gearing up for the most mentally taxing week of the year.

Sure, it's the end of the year and there is literally nothing new going on in the racing world. Sure, they haven't run an actual race in nearly two months now. Nope, we still have seven weeks till Daytona, so this ain't exactly the time to start breaking down Xs and Os.

But, we're still going to talk about the automobiles today. While the wokes at ESPN and the AP are nestled all snug in their beds, we're grinding our asses off and pumping out racing #content this morning.

And, unlike woke ESPN, ours doesn't involve a fake noose!

It's the annual Best Of edition of Monday Morning Pit-Stop! The best #content over the past 12 months, from the best racing series in the world.

I've got NASCAR champ Brad Keselowski defending our great president-elect after July's very nasty assassination attempt. I've got the ‘Fight Heard Round The World’ between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch after May's All-Star race. Of course, I've got the NASCAR WAGs.

We never, ever forget about the NASCAR WAGs around here. It's called showing respect. Look it up, wokes.

OK, let's roll. I've got last-minute gifts to buy from the Cracker Barrel out by 95.

Four tires, enough fuel to get Santa to every state in America (even the blue ones!), and maybe a chill-pill for dramatic Ricky Stenhouse Jr … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘I'm Running Out Of Offseason Content So Let's Pump Out A Best-Of Edition' is LIVE!

What a moment in NASCAR history

Let's start the festivities by going all the way back to May, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got trapped in the North Wilkesboro infield after getting dumped by Kyle Busch early in the All-Star race, and then proceeded to wait two hours to beat the shit out of him.

Our man literally told us – on Live TV! – that he was going to beat Kyle's ass, waited two whole hours for the race to end, and then attacked Kyle … with his dad!

His dad!!!

Dramatic Ricky, Realist Kyle

Just a ton to break down here …

First … Ricky telling us over and over again to "watch" after the race was lame. Just beyond lame. Dude, we gotcha. We know.

You don't need to promote the fight like a PPV event. Just act mad and give us a wink and a nod. We'll get it. People who tell you they're going to fight someone are fake-tough. It's the quiet folks you have to watch out for.

Secondly …. could you imagine waiting around TWO HOURS just to fight someone? There is absolutely no shot I'd ever be that mad about something that I'd wait two hours just to punch a guy. How could you still be that hot two hours later? Drink a beer and relax, you psycho.

Other thoughts:

- "Dad! Dad!! Someone get my dad." What a moment.

- Kyle's pit crew guy was an ANIMAL. What a specimen.

Finally, this line from Kyle was an absolute all-timer. Put it on a damn shirt and stuff it under the tree, STAT!

Trump had a big year in NASCAR, too

"Bring it, I don't give a f--k, I suck just as bad as you, let's go!"

Incredible liner here from Kyle Busch. Guy was so miserable last season, and didn't waver once. He hated every second of it, and wasn't afraid to let us know. Love that. Nothing like a little dark humor as you're about to get the piss knocked out of you. As real as it gets.

Anyway, a solid moment from this past NASCAR season, and one that injected some much-needed life into the sport after a few ‘meh’ months. Great work, Ricky!

Now, let's check in with our president-elect, who actually attended the Coke 600 the following week. Of course, that wasn't the only time Trump was front-of-mind this past season:

Other iconic moments from the 2024 NASCAR season

Solid message there from Brad, who is easily the smartest person in the garage. Seriously. That's not hyperbole. The guy is a genius and legitimately the smartest dude in the sport.

I can also tell you that Brad is very much on the right side of things, if you know what I mean. Trust me. Again, he's smart, so that shouldn't surprise anyone. But I thought it was a pretty solid message from a current NASCAR champion who just had his best season in years. That's all.

OK, some more #content before we end the day with the WAGs.

Couple moments that come to mind right off the bat include dramatic Bubba Wallace (shocking), the Atlanta and Kansas finishes that rocked the sport, Christopher Bell getting kicked out of the playoffs, a solid fight down in the Truck series, and the topless 'Dega girls.

Roll tape!

Take us home, NASCAR WAGs

Yeah, I ain't showing the topless Talladega girls here. This is a family program. Sort of. Well, we're PG-13ish. But I can't just show boobs.

Now, some folks have said you can see the video here. I'm not saying that, of course. I would never advocate for you to voluntarily leave a FOX/OutKick article to go somewhere else.

But, some people are. And I would never listen to them!

OK, that's all for today. Big week, folks. Get your minds right. And, when you need a bit of pick-me-up – and you will, trust me – come back here and check out the very best the NASCAR WAGs had to offer in 2024.

Take us home, Sam!



