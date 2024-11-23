Must Watch: UFC Women Deliver Unreal Knockouts Overnight

If you need some help waking up this morning, forget coffee - just watch these two UNBELIEVABLE UFC women's finishes that happened overnight during the UFC Macau fight card.

First up, we have UFC fighter Shi Ming delivering what may be one of the most brutal leg kick KOs that the entire UFC industry has ever seen.

UPSET VICTORY EARNED A UFC CONTRACT!

It's understandable if you just screamed "OMG" and woke up your children - I did the same after watching that kick from Ming that, as one person commented, sent her opponent Feng Xiaocan "into next Tuesday."

What's even wilder about the whole situation is that Ming was losing the fight to the much taller and experienced Feng, giving up five inches of height and six inches of reach and was on her way to losing. That was, of course, until that kick came out of nowhere and not only gave Ming the victory, but ALSO gave her a UFC fight contract as she became the first ever Road to UFC strawweight tournament winner.

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL, FOLKS…

Later in the card, underdog Gabriella Fernandes stunned the entire MMA world when she submitted the 6-1 favorite Wang Cong with a rear-naked choke hold and ruined sports bettors parlays everywhere.

YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT CAN HAPPEN

Cong was considered one of the UFC's best female fight prospects heading into the fight before she was caught and dropped with a big left hand by Fernandes, who then choked her out like her life (or at least fight career) depended on it.;

It did as Fernandes won at +750 odds as one of the largest UFC underdog victories, right behind Holly Holm beating Ronda Rousy in 2015.

As someone who has covered UFC for the better part of a decade, I can tell you first hand that we have not seen anything like these two wild finishes in a long time - especially in the women's division.

As they always say, you NEVER know what can happen when that cage is locked, and it's you vs your opponent as if it's a modern day Gladiator battle.

Go re-watch those videos again to get that jolt of energy and have yourselves a day everyone.

